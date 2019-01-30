Two held after couple trapped and set on fire in car

George and Martha Stewart were targeted at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness.

Fire: Martha Stewart suffered facial injuries.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Two men have been arrested after an elderly couple were trapped in a car before it was set on fire.

George and Martha Stewart, both in their 60s, were targeted while visiting their daughter and grandchildren at Longman Caravan Park in Inverness on August 19 last year.



It is believed that the attackers trapped the couple and then poured petrol through the car's window before setting them alight.

A family member then released images of their injuries and told how they had been left traumatised.

In December, police issued a public appeal to find two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Burns: The pair were left seriously injured.

On Wednesday, they confirmed that two men have now been arrested.

A 47-year-old man appeared in court last week, while a 24-year-old man is expected at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: "Once again I would like to thank the public for their assistance and understanding in relation to this extensive investigation."

