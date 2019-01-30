Travel warning as more snow and ice forecast for Scotland

The wintry conditions will affect areas including Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Snow: A new weather warning has been issued. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

Travel disruption is expected as a new weather warning has been issued for snow and ice.

A yellow warning has been issued for the north and north-east of the country from 6pm on Thursday until noon on Friday.

A total of 41 schools were closed in the Highlands while three opened later than planned on Wednesday.

Police warned drivers to make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

The force has also warned motorists to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice after stopping a snow-covered car in Caithness.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Showers will develop during Thursday night and continue into Friday morning falling as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

"Snow accumulations of 1-3 cm are possible in places by Friday morning. Ice is likely to form on some untreated surfaces."