Climber injured in fall in Cairngorms flown to hospital

The Cairngorm MRT were sent out following reports of a person falling on the mountain on Wednesday.

Rescue: Cairngorms. STV/Laura Piper

An injured climber has been saved by a mountain rescue team in the Cairngorms.

The Cairngorm MRT were sent out following reports of a person falling on the mountain at around 4pm on Wednesday.

A helicopter was launched during the rescue mission before it transported the casualty to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness.

A second climber, not believed to be injured, was also safely removed from the mountain.

The CMRT tweeted: "Injured climber inbound to Raigmore Hospital, Inverness on Rescue Aircraft 951.

"Climber's partner may be cragfast on route.

"CMRT will attempt to assist if necessary."

They later added: "2nd climber now safely off crag.

"No update currently available on injured climbers condition.

"CMRT returning to base."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5995305664001-news-190128-rescue16x9.jpg" />

Earlier this week another climber was rescued after he was injured in a fall on the plateau.

The Cairngorm MRT located the missing climber after the incident was reported at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.