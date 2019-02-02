Roads closed as heavy snow batters parts of Scotland

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for areas including Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Snow: Several roads have been closed.

Roads have been closed after heavy snow battered parts of Scotland.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for areas of the country including Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands until noon on Saturday.

Several roads including the A96 near Keith in Moray have been closed due to the wintry weather.

Police warned drivers to make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

The force has also warned motorists to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice.

It comes just days after Scotland experienced its coldest night for more than eight years on Thursday as temperatures dropped below -15C.

STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said temperatures will remain low throughout the weekened, with more snow expected.

She said: "We're continuing to hold on to cold conditions as we enter the weekend but nothing quite as low as the -15.4C that Braemar experienced on Thursday night, the coldest temperature recorded in Scotland since 2010.

"We're in for a chilly start again on Saturday morning and we could see some icy and snowy conditions across the north and north east regions, as well as the northern and western isles.

"We will, however, see plenty of clear skies and bright winter sunshine across most of the country through the day.

"It will still be cold though with a potential for ice so do take care out of doors and wear those woolly jumpers!"

Another warning has been put in place for areas including central Scotland on Monday until 2pm.

Laura added: "Through Sunday night and into Monday, a band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland.

"We could even see some temporary moderate snowfall at lower levels in parts of around a few centimetres with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing more than that.

"Ice will be an additional hazard but the snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon."





Inspector David Hynd said: "We are issuing this Police Travel Advice due to the Met Office warning of snow showers in the south east and over northern Scotland merging into longer periods of snow, with accumulations of two to five centimetres,and five to ten centimetres, perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Away from the north, snow accumulations will be much smaller and patchier in nature, but two to four cm are possible in a few places above 100 metres.

"With temperatures also falling below freezing on Friday during late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces.

"If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes."

