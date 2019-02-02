  • STV
  • MySTV

Roads closed as heavy snow batters parts of Scotland

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for areas including Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

Snow: Several roads have been closed.
Snow: Several roads have been closed.

Roads have been closed after heavy snow battered parts of Scotland.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for areas of the country including Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands until noon on Saturday.

Several roads including the A96 near Keith in Moray have been closed due to the wintry weather.

Police warned drivers to make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

The force has also warned motorists to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice.

It comes just days after Scotland experienced its coldest night for more than eight years on Thursday as temperatures dropped below -15C.

STV Weather presenter Laura Piper said temperatures will remain low throughout the weekened, with more snow expected.

She said: "We're continuing to hold on to cold conditions as we enter the weekend but nothing quite as low as the -15.4C that Braemar experienced on Thursday night, the coldest temperature recorded in Scotland since 2010.

"We're in for a chilly start again on Saturday morning and we could see some icy and snowy conditions across the north and north east regions, as well as the northern and western isles.

"We will, however, see plenty of clear skies and bright winter sunshine across most of the country through the day.

"It will still be cold though with a potential for ice so do take care out of doors and wear those woolly jumpers!"

Another warning has been put in place for areas including central Scotland on Monday until 2pm. 

Laura added: "Through Sunday night and into Monday, a band of rain will readily turn to snow as it pushes east across parts of Scotland.

"We could even see some temporary moderate snowfall at lower levels in parts of around a few centimetres with higher ground (above about 150 metres) possibly seeing more than that.

"Ice will be an additional hazard but the snow should become lighter and more patchy before dying out by early Monday afternoon."


Inspector David Hynd said: "We are issuing this Police Travel Advice due to the Met Office warning of snow showers in the south east and over northern Scotland merging into longer periods of snow, with accumulations of two to five centimetres,and five to ten centimetres, perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Away from the north, snow accumulations will be much smaller and patchier in nature, but two to four cm are possible in a few places above 100 metres.

"With temperatures also falling below freezing on Friday during late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces.

"If you are travelling you should ensure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the conditions making sure you have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, food and water in the event you are delayed for several hours.

"Charge your mobile phone and plan your route as well as alternative routes."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.