Fishermen pulled from water after their boat sinks

The men are being treated in an Inverness hospital after the incident on Sunday.

Rescued: The fishermen were pulled from the water. Pixabay

Two fishermen are being treated in hospital after being pulled from the water after their boat sank.

The men were at Ardtoe Bay on the Ardnamurchan peninsula on Scotland's west coast when their 30ft fishing vessel went down.

The Coastguard was alerted and the Mallaig lifeboat sent to the scene with the crew pulling the men from the water at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

They were then transferred to the Coastguard rescue helicopter and flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

It is thought the men may have been in the water for around an hour.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "We were involved in a rescue off of Ardnamurchan.

"A fishing vessel went down and two fishermen were rescued out of the water. The Mallaig lifeboat located the casualties.

"The Salen and Mallaig Coastguard rescue teams were sent to assist along with the Coastguard rescue helicopter, which transferred the casualties to Raigmore Hospital."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.