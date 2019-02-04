Ross County's Iain Vigurs arrested after incident at bar

Police were called to Johnny Foxes in Inverness city centre on Sunday morning.

Iain Vigurs: The club is also investigating.

Ross County player Iain Vigurs has been arrested after an incident at a bar.

Videos on social media have emerged showing Vigurs being restrained by security staff.

Ross County are now investigating the incident and could discipline the midfielder.

A spokesman said: "Ross County FC are aware that one of our players was arrested by police in Inverness city centre in the early hours of February 3.

"As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to make any further comment.

"The club will also review the matter in line with our code of conduct and disciplinary procedure."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Bank Street area of Inverness in the early hours of Sunday."

