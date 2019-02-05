Car passenger dies following crash near shinty pitches

The 62-year-old was a passenger in the BMW when the crash took place on Monday.

Fatal: A 62-year-old woman died in the crash.

A woman has died following a car crash in the Highlands.

The 62-year-old was a passenger in a black BMW on the A87 near Kyle of Lochlash when the collision took place near to Kirkton shinty pitches at around 5.15pm on Monday.

The road was closed as a result of the incident and a diversion was put in place as officers investigated the crash.

Portree Community Policing Sergeant David Canning said: "Our thoughts at this time are very much with the family and friends of the victim of this collision.

"I would also extend our thanks to the public for their patience while the road has been closed.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would ask anyone with information who has not yet spoken to an officer gets in touch as soon as possible."

Information can be passed by calling the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall on 101.

