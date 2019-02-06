Two walkers found dead after falling from mountain

Men's bodies discovered by rescue teams on Ben Hope in Sutherland, Highlands.

Ben Hope: A search was launched to find the men. Geograph by Clive Nicholson

Two walkers have died after falling from a mountain in the Highlands.

The bodies of two men were found on the north-west side of Ben Hope in Sutherland shortly after 2am on Wednesday.

A search involving mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter had been launched at 3.45pm on Tuesday.

Both bodies remain on the mountain and efforts are ongoing to recover them.

Inspector Kevin Macleod said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of both of these men at this tragic time.

"I would also like to pass on our gratitude to the volunteers of Assynt Mountain Rescue Team for their efforts in extremely challenging conditions."

