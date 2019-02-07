Man's body discovered after blaze rips through flat
The fatal fire happened at a property in the Highlands shortly before 7.20am on Thursday.
The body of a man has been found after a fire ripped through a flat in the Highlands.
The blaze happened at a property on Bank Street in Thurso shortly before 7.20am on Thursday.
Firefighters battled to extinguish the flames, however a man was found dead inside the flat.
Police said he is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin are aware.
A joint investigation involving officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will take place.
Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.
"We are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances of this fire and these enquiries are currently ongoing."
