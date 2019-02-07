Man's body discovered after blaze rips through flat

The fatal fire happened at a property in the Highlands shortly before 7.20am on Thursday.

Blaze: Bank Street. Google 2019.

The body of a man has been found after a fire ripped through a flat in the Highlands.

The blaze happened at a property on Bank Street in Thurso shortly before 7.20am on Thursday.

Firefighters battled to extinguish the flames, however a man was found dead inside the flat.

Police said he is yet to be formally identified but his next of kin are aware.

A joint investigation involving officers and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will take place.

Detective Inspector Scott Macdonald said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this time.

"We are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances of this fire and these enquiries are currently ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.