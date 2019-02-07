Tributes to 'inspiring' walkers found dead on mountain

The bodies of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry were found on the north-west side of Ben Hope.

Andy Nisbet: He was found dead with Steve Perry.

Tributes have been paid to two walkers who died after falling down a mountain.

The bodies of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry were found on the north-west side of Ben Hope in Sutherland in the Highlands shortly after 2am on Wednesday.

A search involving mountain rescue teams and a coastguard helicopter was launched at 3.45pm the previous day.

Both bodies were recovered from the mountain on Wednesday afternoon.

Ben Hope: Tributes have been paid to the pair.

In a post on social media, Mr Perry's brother, Lewy, described finding out his brother died as the "worst day" of his life.

He said: "The worst day of my life. Lost my very best friend ,my big brother and my role model.

"I can't bring myself to reply to every message and post just yet but I'd like to thank you all for your kind words, they help and they're very welcome.

"I'd also like to pass my thoughts on to Andy Nisbett's nearest and dearest. It's just heartbreaking."

In another post on social media, Cameron McNeish said the pair would be a "massive loss".

He added: "Utterly devastated the news of the loss of Andy Nisbet and Steve Perry on Ben Hope.

"Both were gargantuan and inspiring figures in Scotland's mountaineering scene. A massive loss to us all."

