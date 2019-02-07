Snowman rally cancelled due to thick ice on stages

The annual racing event was cancelled on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions.

Rally: The event was due to take place on Saturday.

A car rally event has been cancelled due to weather conditions in the Highlands.

The Coogie Urquhart Snowman Rally was due to take place on Saturday in Inverness.

However, a clerk of the course announced on Thursday that thick ice has formed on all of the stages and as a result, the event has been cancelled.

Posting a statement on social media, Graham Provest, clerk of the course, said: "The decision is due to extremely unsafe conditions - all the stages have a thick covering of Ice over them and it would be irresponsible as an organising team to take such a risk with people's safety and we have had to take this regretful decision."

The historic event, which has been running for more than 60 years in the Highlands, added that "entries will be 100% funded with no administration charge.

"I know you will be disappointed with this decision and I can only apologise for you having to cancel all your plans and the weekend's sport," the statement continued.

"I of course appreciate all the huge efforts put into the event by the organising team, and for the continued support of the competitors, Marshall's and spectators alike."

