Footballer to donate bone marrow to cancer patient

Highland League footballer Colin MacRae, 21, will undergo the life-saving procedure.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6002095161001-young-footballer-calls-on-others-to-donate-bone-marrow.jpg" />

Highland League footballer Colin MacRae has received an unexpected call-up - to become a bone marrow donor.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Clachnacuddin, joined the Anthony Nolan charity register three years ago after a local girl required treatment.

After learning he wasn't a match for her, he forgot about it - until he recently received a message to say he'd been paired up with a suitable cancer patient.

The third-year sport and fitness degree student, who hopes to become a PE teacher, will travel to London to undergo a procedure to remove bone marrow from his pelvis at the end of March.

He said: "I hadn't thought about it and then I got the message to say I'd tested positive for a rare tissue type.

"I had to undergo some more tests and then I got the news that they wanted to go ahead with the transplant.

"It is quite amazing. It is allowing someone a second chance."

Colin was originally due to undergo the operation on his 21st birthday but it was delayed, however he can't wait to hopefully give someone the gift of life.

His selfless act also has the support of his team mates.

"When you think of what he's doing and the opportunity to save someone's life, it puts everything into perspective," said Brian MacLeod, Clachnacuddin's manager.

Colin will be out of action for a few weeks following the procedure, but he hopes being a donor will help others tackle the topic and sign up to the register too.

