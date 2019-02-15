Drugs worth £820,000 seized during Highlands raids

Substantial amounts of heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found by police.

Bust: Drugs with street value of £820,000 recovered.

Drugs worth more than £820,000 have been seized by police during raids in the Highlands and Islands.

A substantial amount of heroin, cocaine and cannabis were among the haul of illegal substances recovered in the 34 busts that took place in Shetland, Orkney, Caithness, Wester Ross, Easter Ross, Inverness, Badenoch, Nairn and Lochaber.

Around £17,000 in cash was also seized during the four-week operation between January and February.

Police said eight people have or will be reported in connection with the supply of controlled drugs - and the figure is expected to rise with ongoing enquiries.

Detective Inspector Peter Mackenzie said: "We are committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in serious crime at all levels and Operation Ram is an established means of doing that.

"Drugs bring nothing but harm to our communities. This is a message that we are listening and responding to these concerns and we are taking action against the criminals who cause this damage."

