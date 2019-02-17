Public urged not to approach missing man sought by police

Richard Finnis, 30, may have left the Kinmylies area of Inverness in a blue Citroen C3 on Saturday.

Appeal: Richard Finnis. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

Members of the public have been urged not to approach a missing man sought by police.

Officers are looking to trace Richard Finnis, 30, who has disappeared from the Kinmylies area of Inverness.

He was last seen at around 1.20pm on Saturday in the Kinmylies Way area.

It is understood Mr Finnis may have left the area in a blue Citroen C3 with the registration SD18 WKE.

Detective sergeant Craig Still said: "We are urging anyone who has seen Richard or may have information as to his whereabouts to contact us,

"If you recognise the vehicle described please get in touch.

"We would urge members of the public not to approach Richard but to contact police in the first instance."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.