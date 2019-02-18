Pensioner dies in hospital days after two-car crash

Valerie Taylor, 86, was injured in an accident in the Highlands last Wednesday.

An 86-year-old woman has died after being injured in a car crash in the Highlands.

Valerie Taylor, from Contin in Ross-shire, was taken to hospital following the accident near Conon Bridge last Wednesday, February 13.

She later died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on Saturday.

Mrs Taylor was the front seat passenger in a red Nissan Note, which had been travelling south on the A835 before it was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 207.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 10.50am.

The 86-year-old male driver of the Nissan suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the Peugeot were uninjured.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mrs Taylor at this difficult time.

"The family would like to thank the emergency services and hospital staff within Raigmore Hospital for their help and kind words.

"Our investigation into the collision is ongoing and I would like to pass on our gratitude to everyone who has already assisted with our enquires.

"I would also ask anyone who has information of value but has not yet spoken to an officer to come forward as soon as possible."

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call 101.

