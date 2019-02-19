Car found in search for footballer who 'stabbed woman'

Richard Finnis, who plays for Strathspey Thistle, was last seen in Inverness on Saturday.

Richard Finnis: He allegedly stabbed a woman. Police Scotland/ Google 2019

A car has been found in the search for a footballer who went missing after allegedly stabbing a woman.

Richard Finnis was last seen on Kinmylies Way in Inverness at 1.20pm on Saturday.

His car, a blue Citroen C3 with the registration SD18 WKE, was found in Cannich in Glen Affric.

STV News understands the 30-year-old is alleged to have stabbed a woman before going missing.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in a serious condition following the incident on Saturday.

The Strathspey Thistle player is 5ft 10in, has dark hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a sky blue tracksuit top, light blue jeans and a dark grey bobble hat.

Sergeant Craig Still said: "We are continuing to ask people to be alert and report anything which could help us locate Richard. In particular we would ask anyone who was in the Cannich area of Glen Affric and saw him or saw him walking on the A831 to contact us.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted us so far.

"We continue to ask members of the public not to approach Richard but to contact police in the first instance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

