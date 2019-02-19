  • STV
  • MySTV

Schoolboy wins council payout after leg crushed by wall

STV

Max MacPhee, aged seven, has been left with one leg a centimetre longer than the other.

Settlement: Max MacPhee was injured at Ben Wyvis Primary School.
Settlement: Max MacPhee was injured at Ben Wyvis Primary School. Google 2019

A schoolboy who was crushed by a wall leaving him with a leg that is now a centimetre longer than the other has won an out-of-court settlement.

Max MacPhee, aged seven, was injured by falling debris at Ben Wyvis Primary School in Conon Bridge near Dingwall two years ago. 

He was taken to hospital with a broken leg and is now left with a shorter limb.

Highland Council denied liability throughout a civil action, but last week backtracked by offering an out-of-court settlement after Digby Brown Solicitors proved they knew of an earlier debris fall one year before Max was injured.

Mum Louise MacPhee, 34, said she is happy with the payout but accused the council of acting "shamefully".

She said: "It's shocking that Highland Council didn't have the common decency to hold their hands up and just help a little boy who was hurt by their own failings instead of having the audacity to try and blame him."

Max was injured in May 2017 when he was five years old.

He had been leaning on the wall after his morning nursery session when a coping stone detached and struck him on the right leg - breaking it just beneath the knee.

Max spent two months in recovery, most of which was spent using a wheelchair or a walking frame.

His bed was placed in the living room as he couldn't walk up the stairs and for the first few weeks of his recovery the youngster also had to be bathed by hand while lying on top of the kitchen counter because he couldn't get in the bath.

'The council put us through hell, not to mention wasted public money on legal bills, when they could just have done the right thing from day one'
Louise MacPhee

Louise, a barmaid from Conon Bridge, Ross-shire, added: "The council put us through hell, not to mention wasted public money on legal bills, when they could just have done the right thing from day one.

"At least now they can be held accountable and everyone will know their shameful tactics in blaming a little boy.

"If there's any good to come from this then I hope it's that the council give themselves a serious shake and invest in improving the safety of public areas so people aren't hurt in the first place."

David McGowan, associate at Digby Brown's Inverness office, led the legal action against Highland Council.

His investigations found the local authority was alerted to structure concerns at Ben Wyvis Primary when a coping stone fell from the same wall in 2016. Despite this, the council still failed to carry out adequate inspections or repair work.

Mr McGowan, who helped secure the undisclosed settlement, said: "This was clearly an accident waiting to happen and it's distressing to consider how much worse Max or anyone else could have been injured.

"Every local authority has a duty of care towards those entering their premises and this is especially important when considering schools and nurseries.

"Securing rightful damages is just one aspect of how we help individuals - the other is holding defenders accountable to hopefully improve safety standards for all."

A Highland Council spokesperson said: "It is the council's policy not to comment on insurance claims."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.