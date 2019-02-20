Helicopter in search for footballer who 'stabbed woman'

A land, river and air search was launched for Richard Finnis after his car was found in Inverness.

Major search: Richard Finnis. Police Scotland/Jasperimage

A land, river and air search for a missing footballer has been launched after he allegedly stabbed a woman.

Richard Finnis was last seen on Kinmylies Way in Inverness at 1.20pm on Saturday.

The Strathspey Thistle player was reported missing after failing to turn up for his team's game in the Highland League.

His car, a blue Citroen C3 with the registration SD18 WKE, was later found in Cannich in Glen Affric.

STV News understands the 30-year-old is alleged to have stabbed a woman before going missing.

Hunt: Officers hunting near River Glass. Jasperimage

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital in a serious condition following the incident on Saturday.

Police confirmed two search teams, joined with sniffer dogs and handlers, have joined the hunt for Mr Finnis.

The coastguard helicopter has also been launched in a bid to trace him.

Scene: Mr Finnis' car was found in Cannich. Jasperimage

When he was last seen, he was wearing a sky blue tracksuit top, light blue jeans and a dark grey bobble hat.

Sergeant Craig Still said: "We are continuing to ask people to be alert and report anything which could help us locate Richard.

Operation: Two search teams have been launched. Jasperimage

"In particular we would ask anyone who was in the Cannich area of Glen Affric and saw him or saw him walking on the A831 to contact us.

"We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted us so far.

"We continue to ask members of the public not to approach Richard but to contact police in the first instance."

