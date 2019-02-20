Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle

The incident happened at the Raigmore Interchange on Wednesday afternoon.

Accident: The incident happened at the Raigmore Interchange. Google 2019

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Inverness.

The incident, involving a Mazda6, happened at the Raigmore Interchange between the A9 and A96 at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The southbound slip road for the A9 is currently closed, but diversions have been put in place via Longman roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokesman told STV News: "Police were called to the scene at around 1.30pm.

"The woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The road is currently closed, but traffic is being diverted."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101.

