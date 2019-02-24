Footballer who went missing after 'stabbing' woman found

Strathspey player Richard Finnis was found by police dogs after going missing from Inverness.

Richard Finnis: He was found by police dogs. Police Scotland/Jasperimage

A footballer who went missing after allegedly stabbing a woman has been found by police dogs.

Richard Finnis was last seen on Kinmylies Way in Inverness at 1.20pm on Saturday, February 16.

The Strathspey Thistle player was reported missing after failing to turn up for his team's game in the Highland League.

His car, a blue Citroen C3 with the registration SD18 WKE, was later found in Cannich in Glen Affric.

Search: Police dogs found Mr Finnis. Jasperimage

The 30-year-old is alleged to have stabbed a woman before his disappearance.

After a week of land, air and river searches, police dogs found Mr Finnis.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that Richard Finnis who had been reported missing from the Inverness area has been traced safe and well.

"Extensive police searches were undertaken and Richard was traced by our specialist dog unit.

"Police Scotland would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter."

Police: Searches were launched for him. Jasperimage

