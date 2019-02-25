Teenager dies after two-car crash on Highland road

An 18-year-old man was fatally injured in the collision on the A82 at Dochgarroch on Sunday.

Accident: The crash happened on the A82 at Dochgarroch. Google 2019

A teenager has died following a two-car crash in the Highlands.

The 18-year-old man was fatally injured in the collision on the A82 at Dochgarroch, south of Inverness, at around 10.21pm on Sunday.

The teen was driving a blue Renault Clio west-bound, which collided with a silver Ford Galaxy heading east.

The female driver of the Ford Galaxy suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police closed the road for several hours for investigation works.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who saw the vehicles prior to the collision.

'Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families and friends' Sergeant Alasdair Mackay

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: "Our thoughts at this time are with those involved and their families and friends.

"An investigation into the collision is underway and we have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

"In order to help establish the cause of the collision I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle on the evening of the collision travelling on the A82 who has not already come forward, to do so.

"Likewise if any motorists believe they may have dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, I appeal for them to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.