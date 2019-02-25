Footballer who went missing arrested after 'stabbing' woman

Richard Finnis, who plays for Strathspey, was arrested after the alleged stabbing in Inverness.

Richard Finnis: A woman was taken to hospital.

A footballer who went missing after allegedly stabbing a woman has been arrested.

Richard Finnis, who was found on Saturday, was arrested following the alleged stabbing on Kinmylies Way in Inverness.

A woman was taken to Raigmore Hospital in a serious condition following the incident at 1.10pm on Saturday, February 16.

The Strathspey Thistle player was reported missing after failing to turn up for his team's game in the Highland League before he was later found.

Inspector Eddie Ross said: "We are very grateful to the public for their support and assistance with enquiries into this incident."

