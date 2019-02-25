Family tribute as gran dies after being struck by car

Phoebe Mackenzie, 58, was struck by a black Mazda6 in Inverness last Wednesday.

Tributes have been paid to a grandmother who died after being struck by a car in Inverness.

Phoebe Mackenzie, 58, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a black Mazda6 at the Raigmore Interchange at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, February 20.

Ms Mackenzie's family said in a statement: "Phoebe was a much-loved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, and will be missed greatly by all her family and friends.

"Our family is deeply saddened and in shock and would kindly request privacy and space to grieve in peace at this difficult time.



"We would like to thank any witnesses who have come forward to help with inquiries."

The driver of the Mazda6 was uninjured in the accident.

Road policing sergeant Gus Murray said: "Our thoughts are with Phoebe's family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"We have already spoken to a number of people in connection with this collision and I would pass on our gratitude to everyone who has assisted with our enquiries.

"I would urge anyone with any further information, who has not yet spoken to police, to call 101."

