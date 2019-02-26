Family tribute to 'happy and friendly' teen killed in crash

Samuel Foster, 18, died following a collision on the A82 at Dochgarroch on Sunday.

Popular: Samuel Foster loved motocross biking and cars. Police Scotland / Google 2019

The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "happy-go-lucky boy" who always had a "smile on his face".

Samuel Foster, 18, died in a collision on the A82 at Dochgarroch, south of Inverness, at around 10.20pm on Sunday.

The teen, from Lochend near Inverness, was driving a blue Renault Clio westbound, which collided with a silver Ford Galaxy heading east.

The female driver of the Ford Galaxy suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Mr Foster's family paid tribute to the former Millburn Academy pupil - who had a love for motocross biking and cars.

They said: "Samuel, our darling boy, was incredibly popular and had a huge circle of friends.

"He attended Millburn Academy before moving to Inverness College two years ago to study engineering.

"He also worked at the bakery at Marks & Spencer for two years and loved his motocross biking and cars.

'Samuel was a happy-go-lucky boy who was always happy and friendly. This picture is how we will remember him, always with a smile on his face' Samuel Foster's family

"Samuel was a happy-go-lucky boy who was always happy and friendly. This picture is how we will remember him, always with a smile on his face.

"Samuel was the youngest of four siblings and words can't express how much he will be missed by his parents, Heather and Lenny, his brother, David, and twin sisters, Samantha and Kirsty, his nephew Reuben and niece Georgie.

"We would like to thank the incredible number of people who have sent us messages of sympathy - your kind words mean so much and are a reminder of just how popular and well-loved Samuel was.

"We hope he will always be remembered this way."

