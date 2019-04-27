Appeal after search launched to trace missing pensioner

Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen on Saturday morning in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.

Missing: Isobel McPherson was last seen on Saturday morning. Police Scotland / Google 2019

A pensioner has gone missing in the Highlands.

Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen at 10.55am on Saturday in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.

Police are currently searching for Ms McPherson and have asked for the public to report any sightings.

Ms McPherson, who is described as tall with grey hair and glasses, was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue trousers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

