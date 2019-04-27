Appeal after search launched to trace missing pensioner
Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen on Saturday morning in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.
A pensioner has gone missing in the Highlands.
Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen at 10.55am on Saturday in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.
Police are currently searching for Ms McPherson and have asked for the public to report any sightings.
Ms McPherson, who is described as tall with grey hair and glasses, was last seen wearing a pink jacket, blue trousers and was carrying a black shoulder bag.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.