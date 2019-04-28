Missing pensioner found on farm after wandering off
Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen on Saturday morning in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.
A pensioner who went missing in the Highlands was found safe and well in a farm house.
Isobel McPherson, 86, was last seen at 10.55am on Saturday in Castle Road East, Grantown-on-Spey.
Police launched a search to find Ms McPherson and appealed for the public's help to report any sightings.
By 5.50pm, she was traced a few miles away at Congash Farm.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "She was found at a farm house at Congash at around 5.50pm. She didn't require any medical attention."
