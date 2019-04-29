Four drivers reported by police after speeding at 128mph

The men, aged 22, 35, 46 and 55, were in separate vehicles when they were caught near Glencarron.

Four men will be reported to prosecutors after being caught driving at 128mph in the Highlands.

The men, aged 22, 35, 46 and 55, were in separate vehicles travelling together when they were detected driving over twice the maximum speed limit on the A890 at Glencarron, west of Achnasheen on Saturday afternoon.

Police had been called to the area after receiving a tip off from a member of the public.

Road policing sergeant Chris Murray said drivers who put lives at risk by speeding should consider the consequences of their actions.

He said "It is disappointing to see some drivers are willing to place themselves and others at risk by driving at excessive speeds and in a dangerous manner.

"The roads of the Highlands have so much to offer for drivers and many travel great distances to enjoy them - please make sure you do so safely and at an appropriate speed.

"I would urge people to take responsibility for their own driving - if you are tempted to speed then consider what the consequences could be of your decision."

