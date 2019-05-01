Fisherman ordered to pay £27,000 after tax evasion

Tony McPhee, 33, failed to fill in any self assessment forms between 2011 and 2017.

Tax evasion: Tony McPhee failed to fill in self assessment forms. Pixabay

A fisherman who evaded more than £42,000 of income tax has been ordered to repay more than half of it back.

Tony McPhee failed to fill in any self assessment forms between 2011 and 2017 while working as a fisherman.

Over that period, the 33-year-old stole £42,500 of income tax.

McPhee, of Wick, was caught after a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation.

At Wick Sheriff Court on Tuesday, he was handed a £27,000 compensation order and sentenced to a Community Payback Order with 225 hours of unpaid work after admitting the tax evasion.

McPhee will also be supervised for three years.

Joe Hendry, assistant director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service, said: "The vast majority of those working in the Scottish fishing industry are law-abiding people paying their taxes to fund public services.

"McPhee wasn't one of them - working for years without paying what was correct and stole the equivalent of two ambulance technicians' salaries."

"If you know of anyone who is committing tax fraud, you can report them by calling our fraud hotline."

