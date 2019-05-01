Teenagers charged after £140,000 of drugs found in car

Officers recovered cocaine, MDMA and herbal cannabis from the vehicle near Inverness.

Police: Two teenagers have been charged. ©STV

Two teenagers have been charged after police seized £140,000 worth of drugs from a car they stopped near Inverness.

Officers recovered cocaine, MDMA and herbal cannabis after they stopped the vehicle on the A9 on Tuesday evening.

Two 19-year-old men have been charged in connection with the recovery.

They are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective inspector Peter Mackenzie said: "Tackling the misuse of drugs in the Highlands cannot happen without the invaluable support we receive from the public who do not tolerate drugs or the harm they cause.

"Anyone with concerns or information about drugs is urged to contact Police Scotland at any time on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.