Three escape from car after vehicle plunges into sea
The crash happened on the A862 near Clachnaharry in the Highlands on Thursday morning.
Three men were forced to swim to safety after a car careered off a road and plunged into the sea.
The crash happened on the A862 near Clachnaharry in the Highlands at 1.30am on Thursday.
Three men, a driver and his two passengers, swam to safety before alerting the police.
A blue Vauxhall Astra was later recovered from the water.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland."
