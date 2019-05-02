Three escape from car after vehicle plunges into sea

The crash happened on the A862 near Clachnaharry in the Highlands on Thursday morning.

Crash: Three men swam to safety.

Three men were forced to swim to safety after a car careered off a road and plunged into the sea.

The crash happened on the A862 near Clachnaharry in the Highlands at 1.30am on Thursday.

Three men, a driver and his two passengers, swam to safety before alerting the police.

A blue Vauxhall Astra was later recovered from the water.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who may have information is asked to contact Police Scotland."

