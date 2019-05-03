New £1.5m project to replace bridge on A82 to begin

The works will take place during the summer to avoid the salmon-spawning season.

Allt Fhiodhan Bridge: The area in Glencoe will be transformed. BEAR Scotland

A new £1.5m project to replace a bridge on the A82 at Glencoe will begin next week.

The existing Allt Fhiodhan Bridge is in poor condition and is showing signs of continuing deterioration.

The replacement structure has been designed to last for 120 years and will be widened by over six-metres.

New safety barriers will also be installed to improve road user safety.

The structure will be wide enough to incorporate a footway, and the existing footpath from the Glencoe Visitor Centre and nearby campsite to Glencoe Village will be realigned over the new bridge.

An existing timber footbridge, which is located further upstream and is in poor condition, will be demolished once the new footpath alignment is complete.

The works, which will begin on Monday, are expected to take up to six months to complete.

They are being carried out through the summer months to avoid any disturbance in the stream during the sensitive salmon-spawning season later in the year.

A temporary two-way bridge will be built to ensure the A82 remains open in both directions during that time.

Once complete, approximately 1200 tonnes of rock armour will be installed around the new structure to protect the foundation and the riverbanks from any potential washout during high river flows.

A new, greener embankment will also be created using an innovative technique known as 'willow spiling'.

This involves planting willow saplings into the bank in two tiers before the plants are woven together into a terrace formation helping to create a new, strong natural riverbank downstream of the new structure.

'We take our commitment to working with the environment very seriously, and we need to carry out this project during the summer to avoid impacting on the salmon-spawning season' Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland's north west representative

Commenting on the project, which was commissioned by Transport Scotland, Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland's north west representative, said: "This £1.5m project is vital in ensuring the A82 trunk road remains a safe, reliable route to towns and villages in the north west of Scotland.

"Our teams have designed the project to include a temporary two-way diversion road, ensuring the A82 remains open throughout this major project and disruption is minimised.

"The new bridge will mean a stronger, wider, reliable structure for years to come along the route, with a new footpath alignment installed for pedestrians travelling between the Glencoe Visitor Centre and nearby campsite to Glencoe village.

"We take our commitment to working with the environment very seriously, and we need to carry out this project during the summer to avoid impacting on the salmon-spawning season.

"Our teams will however do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible, and work to minimise disruption wherever they can.

"We encourage all road users to take account of information shown on temporary traffic signs to ensure their own safety and that of our construction teams and remind them to plan ahead and leave some extra time before they travel."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.