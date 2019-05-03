Three arrested after £11,000 of heroin and cocaine seized

The Class A drugs were recovered during a drugs raid on a house in Inverness on Thursday.

Raid: Cocaine and heroin was seized following the search.

Two teenagers and a woman have been arrested after £11,000 of heroin and cocaine was seized from a house in Inverness.

The Class A drugs were recovered following a search of a house in the Johnston Place area of the city on Thursday.

Two men, aged 19 and 17, and a woman, 37, have been charged in connection with the recovery.

All three are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Peter Mackenzie said: "Our officers continue to react to information that we receive in relation to those responsible for supplying these dangerous substances.

"Drug misuse brings nothing but misery and this is latest example of illegal substances being removed from circulation in the Highlands.

"Our work relies on the support of the public who do not accept those intent on causing this damage to our communities."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.