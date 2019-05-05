Elderly woman dies following two-vehicle crash on A9
The collision occured on the stretch between Dowally and Ballinluig in Perthshire.
An 81-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on the A9.
The collision on the stretch between Dowally and Ballinluig in Perthshire happened at around 12.58pm on Sunday.
Police said that an 81-year-old woman has died.
The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
