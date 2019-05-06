Rescue operation launched after man falls from cliff

A man has fallen from a cliff near Lealt Gorge car park on the Isle of Skye.

Emergency: A rescue operation was launched. Scottish Ambulance Service

A rescue operation was launched after the alarm was raised at around 5.40pm on Monday.

Emergency services, including the police, Scottish Ambulance Service, and Coastguard helicopter were called to the scene near Lealt Gorge car park, on the north-east of the island.

At 9.25pm, a Police Scotland spokeswoman stated that the force was awaiting an update on the condition of the casualty.

