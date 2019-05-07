Woman falls from moving car onto oncoming traffic

The incident took place on Culloden Road in Cradlehall, Inverness, on Monday afternoon.

Police Scotland quality generic 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman fell from a moving car onto oncoming traffic.

The incident took place on Culloden Road in Cradlehall, Inverness, at 3pm on Monday.

The woman fell from the back seats of a bright blue Hyundai hatchback which was travelling slowly downhill towards Inshes.

Members of the public came to her aid after she fell into the middle of the carriageway with nearby traffic travelling in both directions.

The woman, who was not injured, is believed to have got into the vehicle shortly before the incident.

The blue Hyundai is believed to have been driven by a woman with a man in the front passenger seat.

Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to come forward.

"We know the area was reasonably busy with traffic at the time and we are grateful to those who have already spoken to officers and also those who came to the woman's aid."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.