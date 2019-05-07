Body of hillwalker discovered on mountain during search

The 60-year-old man was found on An Teallach in Wester Ross, the Highlands.

Coastguard: A body was found in the search. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

A hillwalker's body has been found by police during a search in the Highlands.

The 60-year-old man was found on An Teallach in Wester Ross at 8.45am on Tuesday.

The man was reported overdue after not returning from a walk on Monday, May 6.

Searches were carried out by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team and the HM Coastguard helicopter leading to the discovery on the mountain.

His next of kin have been made aware.

Sergeant Alasdair Goskirk said: "Our thoughts are with the man's friends and family at this very sad time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

"I would take the opportunity to thank the crew of the HM Coastguard helicopter and the volunteers at Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team for their assistance with this incident."

