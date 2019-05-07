Tributes to minister who died during hillwalking trip

Rev Johnny Paton, from the Isle of Mull, was found dead at An Teallach in the Highlands.

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and compassionate" minister who died during a hillwalking trip.

Rev Johnny Paton, from the Isle of Mull, was found dead at An Teallach in the Highlands on Monday.

The 60-year-old set off to an area nicknamed the "Great Wilderness" at 1.30pm, estimating his trip would take seven to eight hours.

When he failed to return to Ullapool where he was on holiday with his wife Cathy, she raised the alarm at 10.30pm after being unable to make contact with him.

Stewart Shaw, clerk to the Presbytery of Argyll, spoke of his devastation at the death.

He said: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a distinguished minister and kindly friend, Rev Johnny Paton, minister on the Isle of Mull.

"We extend our sympathies and condolences to his wife, Cathy and his family.

"We hold them and his congregations in our thoughts and prayers at this tragic time."

Mr Paton studied alongside Rt Rev Susan Brown, moderator of the General Assembly at New College in Edinburgh.

She said: "I am so sorry to hear of Johnny's death and Very Rev Dr John Chalmers, convener of the World Mission Council, who is with me in Rome joins me in offering our sympathy and our prayers, to his wife Cathy, his family and friends and to his church family in the north of Mull.

"I have fond memories of Johnny from our days at New College.

"A man always quick to smile.

"So kind, compassionate and quietly diligent and faithful."

Craig Renton, depute secretary of the Ministries Council of the Church of Scotland, said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend Rev Johnny Paton.

"We are grateful for his ministry and pray God's blessing and light be upon his family, friends and congregation during these difficult days."

Rev Dr Roderick Campbell, Moderator of the Presbytery of Argyll, will conduct worship at Salen Church on Sunday at 11am.

He will pay tribute to Mr Paton and offer support to his family, family and the congregation.

