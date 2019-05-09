Race against time to find life-saving donor for Adeline

The two-year-old girl has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer which normally affects over 65s.

A family is racing against time to find a bone marrow donor to help save their two-year-old daughter's life.

Adeline Davidson was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer following a routine check-up in February.

Myelodysplasia, which usually affects over 65s, means her bone marrow does not produce sufficient blood cells.

Her illness came to light after a health visitor thought the toddler was pale and raised concerns about her iron levels.

Adeline's mum Steph said: "We know the signs now, but before we just thought she was a bit clumsy, a bit pale.

"You still don't go to the extremes of thinking your child has a blood cancer."

Adeline became a big sister to twins Jude and Josie just three weeks ago, but in what should be the happiest of times for the family, her parents have been left devastated.

Dad Jordan said: "I found it difficult to believe at first, I couldn't believe that someone was telling me how ill she was.

Adeline Davidson with her parents and twin sisters. STV

"She still just looks like the perfect little girl. I was just devastated. I still am, every day."

Adeline's parents have been told a bone marrow transplant is her only hope of a cure.

Three UK matches have been found so far, with another 32 worldwide, but more are needed to maximise Adeline's chances.

The toddler is currently dependent on regular blood transfusions, and it's hoped an 'open donor session' this month could find saviours.

'She still just looks like the perfect little girl. I was just devastated. I still am, every day.' Jordan Davidson, Adeline's father

The charity DKMS tests healthy adults aged between 18 and 55 by taking a simple mouth swab and says 2000 people are in need of a blood stem cell transplant at any one time in the UK.

Adeline's mum Steph said: "We just kept thinking that 32 of the matches are worldwide and in the scheme of things that's not really a lot of people at all.

"We just think that making this known to everybody and to know how easy it is to become a stem cell donor is just so important.

"To be honest I think it's something that should be compulsory - it's not hard and if you knew you were saving someone's life, especially a little one, you would do anything.

"I just think that everybody should sign up if they are not already on the register."

The open donor session will take place at Balloch Village Hall near Inverness on May 18 from 12-5pm.

