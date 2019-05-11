Search for missing man last seen leaving A&E department
Ranald Clark was last seen leaving Raigmore Hospital on Friday afternoon.
Police are appealing for help in a bid to trace a missing man who was last seen leaving and A&E department in the Highlands.
Ranald Clark, 33, has not been seen since he left the A&E department of Raigmore Hospital at around 4pm on Friday.
He is believed to be driving a green Vauxhall Combo van with the registration NK58 FKN.
Ranald is known to have links to Oban and the Aberlour area however may travel extensively throughout Scotland.
He is described as 6ft 1" in height, slim build with short brown receding hair. When last seen he was wearing a long sleeved grey fleece top, black trousers and black boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland as soon as possible.
