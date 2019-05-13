Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

The smash happened on the A832 near Kerrysdale next to Gairloch in the Highlands.

Police: Officers closed the road for several hours.

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries in a crash with a car.

A 64-year-old man, who was riding a Triumph motorbike, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness with serious injuries.

The occupants of the Ford C-Max were uninjured.

Offices closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Donnie Mackinnon said: "Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would ask anyone who can assist to come forward.

"We would interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the collision or how may have dash cam footage.

"Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

"The road was closed for a number of hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and I would take the opportunity to thank everyone affected for their patience."

