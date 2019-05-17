Search for 13-year-old boy who vanished in the Highlands
Imants Driksna was reported missing from the Fort William area after last being seen on Wednesday.
A 13-year-old boy has disappeared in the Highlands.
Imants Driksna was reported missing from the Fort William area after last being seen at around 7pm on Wednesday.
The teenager, who is 4ft 11in with green eyes and a shaved head, was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.