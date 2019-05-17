Search for 13-year-old boy who vanished in the Highlands

Imants Driksna was reported missing from the Fort William area after last being seen on Wednesday.

Missing: Imants Driksna was last seen on Wednesday. Police Scotland

A 13-year-old boy has disappeared in the Highlands.

Imants Driksna was reported missing from the Fort William area after last being seen at around 7pm on Wednesday.

The teenager, who is 4ft 11in with green eyes and a shaved head, was last seen wearing a white shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, call 101.

