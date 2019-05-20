Friends tried to kill man using knives and vacuum cleaner

Colin Dingwall and Stephen Burns were jailed for a total of 15 years for the attack in Inverness.

Inverness: The pair have been jailed for the attack. Google 2019

Two men tried to kill a friend using knives, broken bottles and a vacuum cleaner before throwing him in a cupboard.

Colin Dingwall, 21, and Stephen Burns, 25, were sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison for the attack on Lee Fraser on Friars Street in Inverness.

The 27-year-old victim was left with life-changing injuries including a fractured skull following the attack on December 16. He now suffers from nightmares and flashbacks.

He was found bundled in a cupboard when police later arrived.

Judge Johanna Johnston told the pair: "You each attempted to murder a man who considered you friends. The attack was brutal, callous and sustained and he suffered horrific injuries.

"During the assault you told him he was going to die and left him bundled up in a cupboard in his own home. It was fortunate he was able to call for help. He could have died from his injuries."

Judge Johnston jailed Dingwall and Burns for seven and a half years each and ordered them both to be monitored in the community for two years after their release from jail.

The duo were at Lee's flat when Burns started lashing out. Dingwall then joined in as the bleeding victim begged them to stop.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said: "They remained mostly silent other than to tell Lee Fraser: 'You are going to die today'."

After the violence ended, Lee was tied up with a bedsheet and shoved in a cupboard.

A paramedic who initially treated Lee branded his injuries "horrific".

Mr Nelson said: "Lee Fraser said he could not walk to the ambulance as his legs and knees were too sore."

