Tributes to Scots teen two years on from Manchester attack

Jenness Mitchell

Eilidh MacLeod died alongside 21 other people following the suicide bombing on May 22, 2017.

Tribute: Eilidh MacLeod died in the Manchester terror attack.
Tribute: Eilidh MacLeod died in the Manchester terror attack. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust / Emma Sheehan

Tributes have been paid to a Scots teenager who was killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack two years ago.

Eilidh MacLeod, from the Isle of Barra, was murdered alongside 21 other people when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer at the end of Ariana Grande's show on May 22, 2017.

The 14-year-old's family set up the Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust to ensure her legacy of "fun, friendship and love of music lives on for others".

Ahead of the two-year anniversary, a trust spokesperson said it would be a difficult day for the teen's family.

They stated: "As we approach two years since we lost our precious and loving Eilidh we ask you all to keep her in your thoughts tomorrow.

"Remember also her family on Barra on what will be a very difficult day for them.

'For those who met Eilidh and spent time in her company, think of the happy times, the laughs, the fun, the spirit of friendship and the impact she made to your world.'
Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust

"It will also be a tough day for the 21 other families and the hundreds who were affected by the events of that night. We are thinking of them all.

"For those who met Eilidh and spent time in her company, think of the happy times, the laughs, the fun, the spirit of friendship and the impact she made to your world.

"You were all incredibly lucky to have shared some time with her.

"For those of you who have come to know Eilidh since May 22, 2017, we know you feel the same sense of loss that we do.

"That is obvious in your beautiful comments, encouragement and willingness to help our cause.

"Everyone at Eilidh's Trust is extremely grateful for your love, support and positivity to ensure her spirit lives on. Our beautiful angel will always be remembered."

Marking the anniversary, singer Grande posted a bee emoji - the worker bee being a symbol of Manchester - to her Instagram story.

Following the terror attack, the singer organised and performed at the One Love concert in June 2017 to raise money for the emergency fund launched after the bombing, and has regularly spoken since about the trauma of events that night.

As many people posted messages remembering the attack, the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham tweeted a picture including the names of the victims.

He said: "Today is a day to remember, to reflect and to recommit to all those whose lives changed on 22/5/17.

"We will always be there for you."

Memorial: The bronze structure will be unveiled next year.
Memorial: The bronze structure will be unveiled next year. Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust

A memorial to Eilidh will be unveiled in Barra next year.

Work is currently continuing on the bronze sculpture, which features a young female bagpiper with her pipes at rest, reaching out a hand to a young boy also learning the instrument.

Although Eilidh was a keen piper, the life-size sculpture by Essex-based artist Jenna Gearing is not based on the teenager's own appearance, or that of any specific individual, at the wish of her family.

Instead it is said to be a visual representation of the love, unity, resilience and diversity encompassing her life and the Outer Hebridean island she called home.

Some of the funds raised for the memorial came from the proceeds of Skipinnish's song Wishing Well.

The Celtic band initially kept the details of the song's origin secret, but then re-released a rearranged version to raise funds for the sculpture after support from Eilidh's family.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.