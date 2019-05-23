  • STV
Staff strike grounds planes at six Scottish airports

Jenness Mitchell

Air traffic controllers employed by Highlands and Islands Airport Limited want a 10% raise.

Closed: Six airports have been shut amid a pay dispute.
Closed: Six airports have been shut amid a pay dispute. Pixabay

Six airports have been closed due to a strike by air traffic controllers involved in a pay dispute.

Airports in Inverness, Dundee, Benbecula and Stornoway in the Outer Hebrides, Sumburgh in Shetland and Kirkwall in Orkney will be shut throughout Thursday.

Staff at Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (Hial) rejected a 2% pay rise offered last year - calling for at least a 10% hike.

Union Prospect claimed its members did not want to take industrial action, but have been left with no choice after running "out of patience" with Hial.

However, Hial believes its air traffic controllers are well paid and claimed it has been fully committed to resolving the dispute.

'Unless Prospect temper its claim and Hial is afforded flexibility around the implementation of the Scottish Government's public pay policy, I do not see a quick resolution to this dispute.'
Inglis Lyon, Hial managing director

In a statement issued on Monday, Hial managing director Inglis Lyon said: "We sincerely regret this escalation of the pay dispute by Prospect members and apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused our customers.

"We continue to work closely with our airlines to mitigate the effects of strike action and I wish to thank them and all our staff who have worked extremely hard to implement contingency measures.

"Throughout this process, Hial has been fully committed to resolving this dispute.

"We are disappointed that our efforts to provide possible solutions have been rejected by Prospect and its claim has not altered and remains a wage increase of at least 10%."

Mr Lyon said the airport operator - a public corporation wholly owned by Scottish ministers - is bound by Scottish Government pay policy and cannot negotiate a separate settlement.

He added: "We believe Hial air traffic controllers are well remunerated and have already accepted a pay increase backdated to April 2018.

"I urge the union to consider the best interests of all their Hial members, our communities and those with a stake in the long-term future of air services in the Highlands and Islands and moderate its claim to help us jointly resolve matters.

"Unless Prospect temper its claim and Hial is afforded flexibility around the implementation of the Scottish Government's public pay policy, I do not see a quick resolution to this dispute."

The controllers have been working to rule since the beginning of April.

Amid the dispute, a plane was forced to depart from Orkney to Edinburgh without air traffic control clearance last month.

The union argued that start-up clearance was denied as it would have involved a controller having to work beyond their shift - contravening "very strict" rest periods.

Prospect initially agreed to suspend a strike planned for April 26 to allow for talks.

However the discussions, facilitated by the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), broke down earlier this month and a strike date was set for Thursday.

Last week, Prospect accused Hial and Scottish ministers of being involved in an "unedifying blame game" which will do nothing to resolve the dispute.

David Avery, Prospect negotiations officer, said: "My message to those suffering disruption to their flights is clear - ministers and Hial have the power to end this strike today and to end this disruption but are choosing not to.

"Worse, they are choosing to pass the buck and blame each other for the failure of negotiations.

"With no-one stepping up to take responsibility there is no end in sight for this action.

"Ministers need to step in now and end this blatant dereliction of their duty."

The remaining airports operated by Hial - Wick John O'Groats, Barra, Campbeltown, Islay and Tiree - are expected to remain open.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "It is disappointing the union is taking strike action, which will clearly impact passengers.

"We continue to encourage both Prospect and Hial to return to discussions around a retention allowance for air traffic controllers and to work towards a resolution to the pay dispute.

"In the face of the UK Government's continued budget cuts, the Scottish Government delivered a distinctive and progressive pay policy for 2018-19 - one which is fair, supports those on lower incomes and protects public sector jobs and services while delivering value for money for the people of Scotland."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.