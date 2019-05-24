Warning to dog owners after four geese die from banned pesticide

Police enquires are ongoing following the death of the four birds last month.

Pesticide: Dog walkers warned.

Dog walkers have been warned to vigilant after four geese died from ingesting a banned pesticide in the Highlands.

Police enquires are ongoing following the death of the four birds that were found by estate workers on their land near Kingussie last month.

Subsequent post-mortem examination of the birds found that they died as a result of ingesting a banned pesticide.

Searches by Police Scotland officers have been carried out in the area around Loch Gynack near Kingussie.

Officers are advising any members of the public or dog walkers who use the area recreationally to be aware and to consider their safety - or that of their pet - if walking in the area.

Inspector Vince Tough, Highlands and Islands Wildlife Crime Coordinator, said: 'We do not wish a member of the public, a dog or any other animal to become unwell where it can be avoided'.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"In the meantime I would urge anyone who walks their dogs in the area to be aware as a precaution.

"Anybody who has information is asked to contact Police Scotland immediately on 101."