Quarry to be drained in search for murdered mum and son

Police say the remains of Renee MacRae and her toddler could be buried in Leanach near Inverness.

Renee MacRae: A quarry is being drained. STV

Police investigating the murders of Renee MacRae and her toddler 43 years ago are to drain a flooded quarry.

Officers believe their remains could be buried in the 100ft Leanach Quarry near Inverness.

Renee MacRae, from Inverness, and her three-year-old son Andrew, disappeared on November 12, 1976.

The 36-year-old's car was found on fire in a lay-by on the A9 south of Inverness later that day.

A team of detectives have been working to "identify new lines of inquiry and develop any existing lines of inquiry".

And now officers are going to drain out the quarry in a bid to find the pair's remains.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Detectives investigating the murders of Renee MacRae and her son Andrew are expected to begin searching an area of interest near Inverness within the coming days.

"We are unable to comment further at this stage."

Family: A major investigation has been launched. Police Scotland

Last year, Police Scotland made a fresh search of a disused quarry near Inverness that had been examined in the days following the pair's disappearance.

To mark Andrew's 45th birthday in October, police released a photograph of him and an image of the Silver Cross pram owned by his mother. Officers appealed for sightings of the pram on and around November 12, 1976.

A month later, police issued an appeal for information jointly with Mrs Macrae's sister Morag Govans.

She said: "Not a day goes past that both are not in my thoughts.

"Even after the passage of time I believe that there are people who know what happened to Renee and Andrew, and I will never give up hope of getting justice for them both.

"I appeal for anyone with any information to come forward and for others to examine their conscience to end 42 years of pain and anguish to allow us to grieve for Renee and Andrew."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5860706709001-sister-of-mum-who-vanished-with-son-hopes-to-find-justice.jpg" />

Andrew's pram, believed to have been with the pair when they went missing, has also never been recovered.

It is a Silver Cross Carnival collapsible model, with a chrome-plated frame and a blue canvas cover.

Ms Govans said: "Andrew was a mischievous and fun-loving wee boy.

"It is impossible to take in that his life was brought so cruelly to and end at such a young age.

Pram: It has never been recovered.

"He would have turned 45 in October and I often wonder what he would have been doing now with the life that he was never given the chance to build.

"Renee was a compassionate and caring mother.

"Both Andrew and his elder brother Gordon were her life. She adored them and was so proud of her boys.

"Gordon was only eight and has lost the love and guidance of his mum and brother."