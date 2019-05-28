New air service linking Lewis to London is launched

Loganair said the service would be 'an ideal gateway to Scotland' for Londoners.

Loganair: Flights will go between Stornoway and London Southend (file pic). CC by Ronnie Robertson

A new air service linking Stornoway and London has been launched by Loganair.

The company has introduced six flights a week between the Lewis town and London Southend airport, connecting the Outer Hebrides to the UK capital in less than three hours when a half-hour stop in Glasgow is taken into account.

A second service between Glasgow and London Southend will fly three times a day on weekdays and twice a day on Sundays.

London Southend is situated in Essex, around 35 miles from London. A rail journey from the airport to Liverpool Street Station takes 53 minutes, meaning passengers can be in the heart of the city four hours after leaving Stornoway.

Loganair's managing director Jonathan Hinkles said: "These new air services are the ideal gateway to Scotland from the south east.

"The schedule to Glasgow is created to offer maximum flexibility for business customers, and as the only airline to offer an inclusive baggage allowance, on board service and attractive frequent flyer programme within our lowest fare, we're offering a more inclusive and rewarding way to travel north.

"We're also seeing a steady increase in bookings from customers travelling to Stornoway; our new one-stop, same-plane service to the Outer Hebrides means those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of London and the south east can reach the peace and serenity of the Scottish islands in less than three hours."

The new flights come two weeks after the airline introduced daily services between London Southend and Aberdeen.

Paul White, head of aviation at Glasgow Airport, said: "Loganair's decision to introduce this London Southend route is a landmark moment for the airline and welcome news for our passengers.

"London continues to be our most popular destination, so the introduction of these new services from Scotland's airline provides our leisure and business passengers with even greater choice when visiting what is one of the world's most iconic and exciting city destinations."

