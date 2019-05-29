Lonely pig finds happiness thanks to appeal for new friends

Pippa was left heartbroken after her friend Gertie died, but has perked up with the new arrivals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6042269800001-news-190529-pigs-16x9.jpg" />

A lonely pig who was plunged into mourning when her porcine companion passed away has found new happiness again after her owner put out a plea for new piggy pals.

Four-year-old Pippa was bereaved after her companion Gertie died a few weeks ago.

Owner Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid sanctuary near Inverness said she was moved to act after the huge pink pig became a sad sow.

Iona said "She just lay there, she would hardly eat, it was so sad to see. I wondered what I could do - pigs are really social animals and it was heartbreaking to see Pippa so bereft.

"So I put out an appeal asking if anyone had any pigs that could keep her company."

'She just lay there, she would hardly eat, it was so sad to see. I wondered what I could do - pigs are really social animals and it was heartbreaking to see Pippa so bereft.' Iona Nicol, Munlochy Animal Aid

In a matter of days the sanctuary had its own version of The Three Not-so-Little Pigs.

Pippa perked up after being joined by twins Moira and Susan, who were donated by a local landowner who had been using them to clear land.

Now the trio are enjoying getting to know each other.

Iona says "It's lovely to see, they are still in early days but Pippa is fascinated with them.

"They are quite a bit smaller than her and I think she finds it amusing.

"They are still figuring her out - they are getting used to their new home but I think they will all get on really well."

It's just the latest twist in Pippa's tale, after arriving at the sanctuary as a piglet after being found wandering near the Forth Road Bridge outside Edinburgh four years ago.

Now Pippa is feeling happy at home again thanks to the arrival of her new piggy pals.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.