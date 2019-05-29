High-do: Daring couple tie the knot on top of a mountain

Mr and Mrs Mountain celebrated their nuptials on the Isle of Skye with a mug of champagne.

High-do: The newlyweds got married on the Isle of Skye. SWNS

Daring newlyweds hiked to the top of a mountain on the Isle of Skye to tie the knot.

Kate, 33, and Shaun Mountain, 36, exchanged their vows on the picturesque island with just a lone piper and a photographer.

The couple, from Aberdeen, held their humanist ceremony in the Quiraing area of the island before making their way up The Old Man of Storr and Sligachan Bridge for some breathtaking pictures with photographer Andrew Rae.

Daredevils: Mr and Mrs Mountain posed for breathtaking pictures. SWNS

The photographs capture the newlyweds embracing on a gale-lashed mountain, with the bride's muddy white dress flowing in the wind.

None of the couple's friends or family knew about the wedding, on March 28, on the island - which they fell in love with after a holiday there.

Celebration: The couple exchanged their vows up a mountain. SWNS

Mrs Mountain said: "We wanted a very small personal wedding day where we could focus on our commitment to each other.

"We choose Skye as our location and are so pleased we did, it is a very beautiful and majestic place.

"It was perfect for our day, even the wind was great.

"We wrote our vows together, with the help of our lovely celebrant Penelope Hamilton from the Humanist Society Scotland, and we loved that they were personal to us and also to the island where we chose to exchange our vows."

Just married: The couple drank champagne out of mugs. SWNS

After the ceremony, the couple popped open a bottle of champagne and drank from mugs which had 'I love you to the mountains and back' printed on them.

The bride added: "Not to be too cheesy but it was the happiest day of our lives and we are very glad we chose Andrew to capture it.

"He is a brilliant photographer and was wonderful at coordinating us on the day also."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.