New £3.2m Orkney salmon farm given planning approval

Scottish Sea Farms' new site will be based off the small island of Hunda within Scapa Flow.

Salmon: A new fish farm will be created in Orkney. Pixabay

Scottish Sea Farms has been given approval to create a new salmon farm in Orkney.

The firm plans to invest £3.2m in the site, which will be based off the small island of Hunda within Scapa Flow.

The approval - to grow up to 1677 tonnes of salmon - comes after years of research, planning and consultation by the company's environment and production teams.

It said the site was "the ideal location for growing premium quality salmon in the most responsible and environmentally sustainable way".

Richard Darbyshire, production manager for Orkney, said: "Salmon farming continues to advance at great pace and this new farm at Hunda will benefit from the latest know-how and technologies.

"Each and every aspect of our farming activity has been carefully considered: from enhancing fish health and welfare, to protecting local marine life and the surrounding environment."

A specialist team will oversee the day-to-day activities at the new site, creating six full-time roles and delivering a £200,000 cash injection in terms of local salaries.

There will also be significant investment in training and development, further adding to the existing skills base in Orkney.

Tracy Bryant-Shaw, head of human resources at Scottish Sea Farms, added: "Well-paid, skilled jobs are crucial to enabling people to remain within remote and rural communities, so we're delighted to be contributing an additional six full-time jobs to Orkney.

"Each job comes with training and development, delivered by local providers wherever possible, and the opportunity for those in trainee roles to undertake a modern apprenticeship."

